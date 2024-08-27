Jerusalem is facing a significant challenge as it prepares for the upcoming school year: New data shows that a full 40% of the city's educational institutions lack appropriate shelter from aerial attacks.

According to new research by the Knesset's Research and Information Center, 40% of Jerusalem's schools - 251 out of 635 - have no protection or low protection from attack. More disturbing is that of these 251 schools, a majority - 134 - belong to the haredi sector. In other words, over half of the unprotected schools in Jerusalem are haredi schools.

"This is an untenable situation," the principal of one haredi boys' school in southern Jerusalem told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, on condition of anonymity.

"We want to provide our beloved children with the best protection, but despite all of our pleading, we are not receiving help from the authorities. I am simply helpless."

The problem is not unique to Jerusalem; in other cities, the situation is similar: In Bnei Brak, over one-third of the schools (76 of 187) are unprotected or have low protection. In Ashdod, 13 of the city's 16 unprotected schools belong to the haredi sector.

A spokesperson for the Jerusalem municipality said, "We are aware of the problem and we are working energetically to solve it. There is a multi-year plan to protect schools, with an emphasis on areas which are at high risk."

This response is not enough for everyone, however: "Every day that passes is a day in which our children are at risk," the principal said. "We call on the government and the municipality to act immediately. This is not a matter of convenience, this is a matter of life and death."