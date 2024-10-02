On the eve of the Jewish New Year 5785, the Jewish population worldwide numbers 15.8 million, an increase of about 100,000 compared to 15.7 million in 5784, data published by The Jewish Agency showed.

The data is based on research conducted by demographer Prof. Sergio Della Pergola from the Hebrew University for the American Jewish Yearbook (2024 AJYB).

According to the data, 7.3 million Jews live in Israel, compared to 7.2 million at the beginning of 5784, while 8.5 million Jews live outside of Israel — including 6.3 million in the United States and 2.2 million in other countries. The figure for Israel is calculated after a technical correction made by Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics regarding the definitions of residency in Israel.

Commenting on the significance of the global Jewish population figures, Chairman of The Jewish Agency Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog said, “The existential relationship between the Jewish communities around the world and the State of Israel has strengthened in the past year. We are witnessing unprecedented support that provides us the strength and hope to carry on. The difficult war that was imposed on us, alongside the struggle of Jews around the world against rising antisemitism, emphasizes the shared destiny and the mission of The Jewish Agency — to be a living bridge between global Jewry and the State of Israel, to be the home for all Jews from around the world — from all denominations and sectors. We will continue to unite and harness the power of the Jewish people to restore the State of Israel and build a model society based on the values of mutual responsibility and unconditional love.”

The Jewish population estimates for Russia and Ukraine were adjusted for the significant immigration that followed the war there. In some countries, calculations were made according to recent surveys and in other countries, the total was determined according to statistical data and accepted tools for demographic assessment.

The data in this study refers to what is defined as the core Jewish population: people who identify as Jews and/or sons and daughters of at least one Jewish parent, and who are not members of another religion.

The core Jewish population by country, in countries with a total of at least 10,000 Jews, as of January 2024 (not including broad definitions of those entitled to the Law of Return) is as follows:

France 438,500

Canada 400,000

Great Britain 313,000

Argentina 170,000

Germany 125,000

Russia 123,000

Australia 117,000

Brazil 90,300

South Africa 49,500

Hungary 45,000

Mexico 41,000

Holland 35,000

Ukraine 32,000

Belgium 29,000

Italy 26,800

Switzerland 20,500

Uruguay 16,100

Chile 15,500

Turkey 15,000

Sweden 14,900

Spain 13,000

Austria 10,300

Panama 10,000