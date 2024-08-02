155 new French immigrants landed at Ben Gurion Airport on Thursday on an Aliyah flight made possible by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ), the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and the Jewish Agency for Israel. This latest flight brings the number of French olim who have arrived in Israel since the outbreak of the war to more than 1,000.

The flight was greeted by an emotional ceremony attended by Minster of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer, Chair of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel and CEO of the IFCJ Ayelet Shilo Tamir.

According to the latest data, since October 7th over 24,000 people have made Aliyah to Israel from dozens of countries with massive demand in continued Aliyah, a 520 percent reported increase in new applications as compared to the same period last year. From France alone, over 7,000 new applications have been opened as compared to 1,200 the year prior. Among the top reasons cited by olim to move particularly now is a clear desire to live in Israel and be part of the modern Zionist experience- a desire which has become more urgent in light of the ongoing war.

Among the olim are Duli and Yonatan Gluch accompanied by their two children who will be moving to Ashdod. Duli acknowledges that the growing antisemitism in France was a considerable factor that made the decision to move that much more urgent. “I have become more and more afraid to allow my kids go out with a kippah. In our neighborhood, it’s gotten very scary, with signs all over the place supporting the Palestinians and the sense that, as Jews, we are being targeted.”

Yonatan said that several months ago he was driving, and another car stopped him and two people jumped out, brandishing a knife. “They saw I was a Jew and I know that’s why they wanted to attack me. We don’t feel protected in France, and we simply can’t sit back and wait for an October 7th type of attack to happen here.”

On the aliyah flight were seven babies. The new immigrants will be taking up residence in communities around the country including Netanya, Raanana, Hadera, Givat Shmuel and Ashdod. Over the past several months, the Ministry and the Jewish Agency has intensified its Aliyah operations in France with representatives travelling to relevant communities to assist in the immigration process. As a result of the operation put in place under the direction of Minister Sofer, immigrants are accompanied from the moment they open up a file until their successful arrival in Israel. The olim are also assisted by the Global Aliyah Center of the Jewish Agency which supports the practical and financial needs of tens of thousands of new immigrants each year.

Minister of Aliya and Integration, Ofir Sofer said, “Every aliyah of Jews excites the country anew, but those who are arriving now, especially since October 7th, are particularly moving and provide support to the entire nation. We are working to encourage the aliyah of Jews from all over the world, while also striving to ease the integration of olim in all areas of life, from assistance with rent or home purchases to employment, academic studies, Hebrew studies, and community support. I call upon the public in Israel—welcome them as they are arriving right now. Let the olim feel part of the Israeli public".

Yaakov Hagoel, chairman of the World Zionist Organization. said, "As the world observes the achievements and dreams coming true at the Olympics, we are witnessing the realization of dreams for Jewish immigrants from France despite the most challenging period in Israel's history. While airlines cancel flights to Israel and travel warnings are issued globally, 155 new immigrants (olim) from France have arrived to establish their new home here. I wish them all a warm welcome, a supportive community, and abundant opportunities on their life-changing journey in Israel".

IFCJ President Yael Eckstein, said, “Even in the height of a devastating war, we are blessed to see people recognizing that Israel remains the spiritual and physical land that we call home. Together with our partners and with the support of our hundreds of thousands of donors around the world, we are committed to working tirelessly to help Jews come home to Israel. Days like this serve as a deeply emotional and inspiring reflection of the strength of Zionism. We congratulate all these families and will continue to support their journey as they acclimate into their new lives".

Jewish Agency CEO Amira Ahronovitz: "Aliyah is a key element in building Israel's strength and resilience. Since the war broke out, more than 20,000 Olim arrived in Israel from all corners of the world. Each and every one of these Olim is part of the story we all share. Their decision to make Aliyah, precisely now, reflects the deep and existential partnership between Israel and the global Jewry. The Jewish Agency will continue to strengthen the Jewish communities and assist any Jew who wishes to immigrate to Israel, together with its partners in Israel and around the world".