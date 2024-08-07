Nefesh B’Nefesh, in partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and JNF-USA, welcomed 66 new Olim from across the USA and Canada. Among the newcomers, were a group of eight young women who, against the backdrop of the tense security situation, have chosen to volunteer in Israel’s National Civic Service, as part of the “Ori” program for Lone Bnot Sherut (national service volunteers) with Nefesh B’Nefesh. These young women will join approximately 220 other young volunteers who immigrated from around the world and will begin their service at the beginning of September. These brave individuals arrive in Israel every year to contribute to Israeli society, volunteering in a variety of roles within government offices, national institutions, hospitals, non-profits, and more.

One of the young women aboard the flight, Tzeela Lifshitz (19), made Aliyah from New Jersey and will be volunteering at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem. “I’m really excited to start working at Shaare Zedek, and my dream is to join either the Internal Medicine or Cardiology department. After visiting Israel this year and witnessing the whole country come together, I made the decision to make Aliyah and volunteer in national service, to be able to contribute to my country,” she said.

The Olim on the Newark flight were joined upon arrival by 30 additional new immigrants from Russia, who were all greeted by Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer, and Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh, Rabbi Yehoshua Fass.

"I want to express my deep gratitude to you for making Aliyah at this point in time,” said Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer. “Since October 7th, the embracement and solidarity from Jews around the world has given and continues to give strength to our nation. I call on more Jews to make Aliyah to Israel and become part of the Zionist story.”

“Today’s group of new olim exemplifies the incredible honor of standing hand-in-hand with the Jewish nation through these tumultuous times,” said Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh, Rabbi Yehoshua Fass. “We commend these inspiring individuals and wish them great success, especially to the future national service volunteers. They, and hundreds alike, left their families and homes to contribute to this country. We salute them and will continue to assist them in any way we can as they embark on their new lives in Israel.”

“These new Olim symbolize for us the deep connection of the entire Jewish people to the State of Israel,” said Chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel, Maj-Gen (res.) Doron Almog. “Aliyah is a tremendous engine of growth. Their choice to make Aliyah and leave their full lives behind moves and strengthens us. The great mission for which they came during this difficult and painful period is proof of their love and commitment. We are looking forward to welcoming them with open arms.”

Director General of the National Civic Service Authority, Reuven Pinsky, shared, “It is heartwarming every time to see the young men and women from the Diaspora who choose to come volunteer, alongside 19,000 local national service volunteers, giving their heart and soul to this country. We thank the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and Nefesh B’Nefesh for their partnership, and we will continue to work together for the sake of this country, encouraging Aliyah through national service.”