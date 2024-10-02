Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris following the latest Iranian ballistic missile attack on Israel.

Trump warned that if Harris is elected in November, it would lead to mass chaos on the world stage.

“I’ve been talking about World War III for a long time, and I don’t want to make predictions because the predictions always come true. But they are very close to global catastrophe,” Trump said during a rally in Waunakee, Wisconsin. “We have a nonexistent president and a nonexistent vice president who should be in charge. But nobody knows what’s going on. She was at a fundraiser in San Francisco.”

“If I were in charge, today’s attack on Israel never would have happened. All of the things that we’re talking about never would have happened, including that botched withdrawal that made us look so bad,” he added, referring to the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan in 2021.

“If I win, we will have peace in the world again. I guarantee we will have peace in the world again,” Trump added. “And if Kamala gets four more — unthinkable, right? — if she gets four more years, the world goes up in smoke.”

Biden earlier commented on the Iranian attack on Israel and told reporters, “Make no mistake, the United States is fully, fully, fully supportive of Israel.”

Biden added he would be speaking with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Harris also commented on the Iranian attack and stated that she fully supports "President Biden's order for the US military to shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel, just as we did in April."