What happens to your U.S. investments when you’re gone? Spoiler: It’s not as simple as your heirs calling dibs!

This episode uncovers the hidden complexities of transferring U.S. brokerage and IRA accounts for those living in Israel.

From joint accounts with rights of survivorship to individual IRAs, understanding the necessary paperwork—like death certificates and transfer certificates—can prevent a mountain of confusion later. Estate planning isn't just a "someday" task, it's crucial for making sure your assets end up where you want them, without unnecessary legal headaches.

Key takeaways: