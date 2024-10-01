The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that today (Tuesday), the IDF eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Ja’far Qasir, the Commander of Weapons Transfers from Iran to Hezbollah in Lebanon (Unit 4400).

IAF fighter jets, following precise IDF intelligence, struck and eliminated Qasir in Beirut.

Muhammad Ja’far Qasir was one of the senior leaders of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and one of the most dominant figures in the Iran-Hezbollah-Syria terrorist axis, and was considered close to the Iranian regime.

Qasir led and directed hundreds of operations to transfer strategic weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon. In addition, he led Hezbollah's precision missile project and assisted in the development of Hezbollah's firing capabilities, which are intended to harm the civilians of the State of Israel.

Furthermore, he served as the Commander of the 4400 Unit for approximately 15 years. In recent years, he was responsible for financing Hezbollah and led economic initiatives to obtain funding for the Hezbollah terrorist activities, such as financial infrastructures and the financing of businessmen globally.

Additionally, Qasir was responsible for the transfer and transportation of funds from Iran and Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon, worth hundreds of millions of dollars each year.

The IDF is continuing to operate to degrade and dismantle Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure and capabilities, with an emphasis on weapons transfer.