IDF Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee on Tuesday morning warned Lebanese citizens and residents not to cross to the area south of the Litani River.

"There is intense fighting in southern Lebanon, in which Hezbollah operatives are using the civilian environment, and you as human shields, to regroup to carry out attacks," Adraee wrote.

"For the sake of your personal safety, we ask you to avoid traveling by vehicle from the north to the south of the Litani River. This warning is valid until further notice."

United Nations Resolution 1701, agreed upon in 2006, stipulates that Hezbollah retreat to north of the Litani River and lay down its weapons in southern Lebanon. Resolution 1701, signed in August 2006, also stipulates that there will be no military forces other than UNIFIL and the Lebanese military south of the Litani River.

The resolution has not been enforced, however, and Hezbollah has been allowed to spend the last 18 years embedding itself in southern Lebanon. It is this terror infrastructure which the IDF now aims to degrade and eliminate in order to allow residents of northern Israel to return safely to their homes.