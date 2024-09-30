The ISA (Shin Bet) warned Monday afternoon that it has detected an increase in Iranian plots to carry out assassinations in Israel in recent weeks.

The ISA was forced to implement significant countermeasures against multiple threats, some of which were in advanced stages. The details of these plots have not been cleared for publication.

The agency found that Iran is working to recruit Israeli citizens for the purpose of harming Israeli officials, including the recent case of Motti Maman, an Israeli citizen who was recruited by Iran to assist in a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

In addition, the Iranians are working even harder to 'remotely' recruit Israeli citizens online. In the meantime, Iranian-Israeli parties are located on various websites and platforms, especially sites for digital currencies and Israeli finance and job search sites.

The Iranian agents offer those Israelis who they find on the net a high payment for various tasks - from burying money and phones in various places in Israel, distributing flyers, and writing graffiti - to setting fire to vehicles and even physically harming people.

In many cases, when a relationship is established, the same Iranian agents present themselves as those who wish to "employ" the same Israeli citizen, to carry out seemingly innocent tasks for payment, within a short time the requested "tasks" shift become of a dangerous nature and involve harming the state's security and its citizens.

The ISA asked the public to be vigitant and exercise extra caution in any case where suspicion arises, in accordance with the detailed procedures, and especially when the sums involved are large and are not adequate to the nature of the requested tasks, or alternatively, when the execution of unusual tasks is requested.

Whenever such a doubt or suspicion arises, it must be reported immediately to the authorities.