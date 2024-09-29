The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Sunday morning that Nabil Qaouk, the commander of Hezbollah's preventative security unit. was eliminated in an airstrike in Beirut overnight.

Qaouk was killed in an airstrike in Beirut and was considered close to Hezbollah's senior leadership.

The IDF stated that Qaouk “was directly involved in advancing terror attacks against the State of Israel and its citizens, including in recent days."

Qaouk was considered to be close to Hezbollah's senior commanders, and directly engaged in terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and its citizens, even in recent days.

Qaouk joined Hezbollah in the 1980s, and was regarded as an important source of expertise in his field. In the past, he served as the Deputy Commander of the southern region within the Operational Council, Commander of the southern region, and Deputy Commander of the operational council.

"The IDF will continue to strike and eliminate the commanders within the Hezbollah terrorist organization, and will act against anyone who threatens the citizens of the State of Israel," the IDF stated.

Qaouk's elimination comes a day after Hezbollah Scretary-General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in another airstrike on Hezbollah's command center in Beirut on Friday.