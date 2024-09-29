Dutch right-wing leader Geert Wilders on Saturday suggested to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, that he find “a good bunker” in which to hide.

Wilders was responding to a post on X by Khamenei, following the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah , in which the Iranian Supreme Leader wrote, “The Zionist criminals need to know that they are far too weak to be able to inflict any significant damage on the solid structure of Lebanon’s Hezbollah.”

Wilders replied, “Well, maybe you’d better look for a good bunker.”

Later, the Dutch politician also replied to Khamenei’s post announcing five days of public mourning for Nasrallah and wrote, “You mourn, we celebrate.”

Reuters reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Khamenei "was moved to a safe place with enhanced security measures" in the wake of the elimination of Nasrallah.

Wilders, a staunch supporter of Israel , is also known for his tough views on Islam, with his party having previously vowed to close mosques and “ban the Quran” in its manifesto.

In May, Wilders gave an impassioned speech in support of Israel at the Dutch Parliament.

He said that radical Muslims “are out to destroy the Jewish State and kill its inhabitants” and then added, “And for me and my political party, it is not difficult to see with whom we stand in solidarity. Are we with the Jewish people, who are fighting for their existence, or are we with Islamic extremists, terrorist scum who want to exterminate them? And I tell you, until the very end, I support the State of Israel.”

He later spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to express support for Israel and denounce the decision of the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to seek arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

“The decision of the ICC prosecutor is ridiculous and wrong, it’s a crime NOT to defend its people against the forces of hate and terror,” Wilders said at the time.