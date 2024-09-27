After nearly a year since the outbreak of the war, and in the height of the conflict with Hezbollah, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak today (Friday) at the UN General Assembly. In his speech, he is expected to address the continuation of the fighting in Lebanon and the Iranian threat.

United States President Joe Biden addressed the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, which was opened in New York for the 79th time, discussing his vision for the future of the United States and the conflict in Israel.

"The nations of the world must not ignore the horrors that were committed on October 7," he said.

"Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and slaughtered 1,200 people, including people who were dancing at a party, and committed acts of rape and sexual violence. I met with families of the hostages who are enduring unimaginable suffering."