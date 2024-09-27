MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud), chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, on Thursday sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he expressed his opposition to a ceasefire and also stated that an agreement with Hezbollah should be tied to an agreement to return all the hostages being held in captivity by Hamas.

"Already at the start of the war, Hezbollah linked its fate to that of Hamas. This link cannot be valid only on their part, but rather we are obliged to impose on Hezbollah its own will. Even before such a proposal is officially placed before Israel, I will repeat and stress that the return of all our hostages from the hands of Hezbollah's little brother - Hamas - must be one of the basic conditions for a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. This, along with the return of the residents of the north safely to their homes while achieving all the goals of the war," Edelstein wrote.

He stressed, "Furthermore, and in light of the information in my possession by virtue of my position as chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee about the significant achievements in the northern sector, with an emphasis on Lebanon and Hezbollah - it would be a mistake not to continue and deepen our achievements. I am sure that it is unnecessary to point out to you how a ceasefire at this time will allow the enemy to reorganize and restore its operational capabilities."

"Looking to the future, I will point out that only after we have realized our operational capability against the Hezbollah terrorist organization and have strengthened its operational capabilities - can we turn to discussions on ceasefire agreements. As the leadership of the country and its residents, we must remember that the residents of the north, who have been evacuated from their homes for an entire year, will not return to their homes based on a piece of paper with an empty signature of Nasrallah. When the time comes, only an agreement that will include real guarantees for the safety and security of the citizens of the State of Israel [must be agreed to]," Edelstein concluded.