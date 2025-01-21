Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, MK Yuli Edelstein, met on Tuesday with representatives of IDF soldiers and their families, Aviv Ezra (Generation of Victory) and Ron Peretz (Fighters Forum).

"I am leading the draft law in order to fill the ranks of the army and safeguard our ability to defend our country and its borders. Even so, and no less important, I am doing it for our soldiers," Edelstein said.

He added, "They have been fighting like lions for many months, and our duty is to help them and make things easier for them. They need us, they need a real draft law. I am proud to be the first to sign the document of principles that the soldiers’ organizations presented today to the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee."

"The committee I chair will only produce a real draft law that will significantly increase the IDF's recruitment base. They are fighting for us, I will fight for them,” Edelstein concluded.