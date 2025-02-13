Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesman Dr. Omer Dostri on Thursday denied remarks by Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman MK Yuli Edelstein who claimed that Israel was conducting negotiations on the second phase of the hostage and ceasefire deal with Hamas.

According to Dostri, "In contrast with MK Edelstein's claim, Israel at the moment is not conducting negotiations on the second phase of the deal."

The denial follows a meeting between MK Edelstein and family members of hostages, during which he noted that "after this whole nerve-racking situation over the past two days, I will say that the chances that the release will continue are increasing. We really hope, pray, and are doing everything."

The MK added: "I won't go into detail, but what I do is not just for the camera, including yesterday. I haven't found anyone on the political or professional level who told me, 'Leave it, there are more important things.' I haven't found anyone like that."