Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara took off early Thursday morning, around 4:00 a.m., for New York.

While in New York, the Prime Minister is expected to address the UN General Assembly on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Israel time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time). He did not provide a statement to reporters before takeoff.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz will fill in for the Prime Minister during his trip to the United Nations.

Before leaving for New York, Netanyahu took part in a meeting of the Security Cabinet, which took place amid the escalation in the north.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday spearheaded a call for a 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

The two leaders released a statement which was endorsed by Australia, Canada, European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

“The situation between Lebanon and Israel since October 8th, 2023 is intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation. This is in nobody’s interest, neither of the people of Israel nor of the people of Lebanon,” the statement said.

“It is time to conclude a diplomatic settlement that enables civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes in safety,” the leaders said, adding, “Diplomacy however cannot succeed amid an escalation of this conflict.”

“Thus we call for an immediate 21 day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border to provide space for diplomacy towards the conclusion of a diplomatic settlement consistent with UNSCR 1701, and the implementation of UNSCR 2735 regarding a ceasefire in Gaza,” the statement continued.