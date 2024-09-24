The House Ways and Means Committee has asked the IRS to revoke the tax-exempt status of several anti-Israel organizations behind anti-Israel [protests that have rocked American college campuses over the last year, the New York Post reported.

Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-Mo.) wrote to IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel on Tuesday outlining the “illegal activities” his panel found that these organizations had been engaged in.

The letter highlighted accusations that the organizations fomented civil disobedience and were even involved in the funding of foreign terrorist organizations.

Smith told the Post, “American taxpayers are rightfully outraged by what has transpired on American college campuses this past year, and they are even more disgusted to learn their tax dollars have subsidized the groups organizing this illegal activity at home and potentially terrorist organizations overseas."

“Tax-exempt status is a privilege, not a right, and in exchange, organizations must operate for stated exempt purposes," he added, stating that these organizations do not appear to have a legitimate charitable purpose that the panel could determine.

The organizations named in the letter include the Westchester Peace Action Committee Foundation (WESPAC) and the The People’s Forum, as well as seven other organizations.

WESPAC has provided funding to many of the organizations behind the antisemitic demonstrations on college campuses, including National Students for Justice in Palestine, Within Our Lifetime, US Palestinian Community Network and the Palestinian Youth Movement.