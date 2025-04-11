12 individuals have been charged with felony vandalism in connection with a pro-Palestinian Arab demonstration that took place at Stanford University in June 2024, Reuters reported on Thursday.

During the protest, demonstrators occupied the office of the university's president, leading to significant damage.

The group, whose members range in age from 19 to 32, reportedly planned the occupation, with prosecutors alleging that at least one of the protesters gained access to the office by breaking a window. All those involved were wearing masks during the protest, authorities noted.

Outside, dozens of other activists gathered, chanting "Palestine will be free" as they surrounded the building. The university's officials previously confirmed that 13 people were arrested in connection with the demonstration, which also resulted in one police officer being injured and the office suffering extensive damage.

Stanford, like other campuses in the US, saw an uptick in anti-Israel protests in the aftermath of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack and the ensuing war in Gaza.

In June of 2024, a committee charged with analyzing the antisemitism at Stanford found “widespread and pernicious” antisemitism at the university.

News of the charges against the 12 protesters comes as the Trump administration threatens to withhold federal funding from universities, including Stanford, due to alleged failures in addressing antisemitism and harassment of Jewish students.

Protesters have pushed back against accusations that their criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza has been wrongly equated with antisemitism.