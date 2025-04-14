The United States House Committee on Education and the Workforce announced that it will call the President of DePaul University, Robert L. Manuel, to testify before Congress on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The Lawfare Project stated in response to the announcement, “On Thursday, April 10, the U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce announced that it will be calling the President of DePaul University to testify regarding the school’s abysmal failure to address antisemitism on its campus. The Lawfare Project commends this action and applauds the Committee for holding DePaul University accountable for its failure to protect its Jewish students."

"The House Committee’s announcement came just over a week after The Lawfare Project and its co-counsel, Grant & Eisenhofer, P.A., filed a lawsuit on behalf of Max Long and Michael Kaminsky, two Jewish DePaul students who were violently attacked in an antisemitic hate crime on DePaul’s campus in November 2024. Prior to filing the lawsuit, The Lawfare Project and #EndJewHatred civil rights movement attempted in good faith to collaborate with the University in implementing solutions to address the ongoing threats, harassment, intimidation, and bullying against Jewish students on its campus for months - the type of conduct that gives license to more violent attacks like the one experienced by Max and Michael. Not only did DePaul University flatly refuse to engage with The Lawfare Project’s attorneys regarding these efforts pre-suit, it also abruptly cancelled a meeting in February with #EndJewHatred and Chicago Jewish Alliance activists on the topic just hours before the meeting was scheduled to occur.

"DePaul University has avoided taking responsibility for the violent antisemitic rhetoric permeating throughout its campus for years, and now it must face the consequences—both before Congress and in the court of law," the Lawfare Project stated.

Two Jewish students were attacked by people wearing masks at DePaul University in November 2024.

University president Robert L. Manuel stated at the time, “I’m appalled to share that the attack targeted two Jewish students at DePaul who were visibly showing their support for Israel,” Manuel said.

“We are outraged that this occurred on our campus. It is completely unacceptable and a violation of DePaul’s values to uphold and care for the dignity of every individual," he added. “We will do all we can to hold those responsible accountable for this outrageous incident."

"We recognize that for a significant portion of our Jewish community, Israel is a core part of their Jewish identity. Those students – and every student - should feel safe on our university campus," Manuel wrote. "Our shared expectations and guiding principles make it clear that DePaul will not tolerate any acts of hatred or violence."