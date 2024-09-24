Former IDF Chief of Staff MK Gadi Eisenkot (National Unity) has called on IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi to resign his position in the near future, and take responsibility for the failures of the war.

Speaking in a podcast interview with Nadav Perry, Eisenkot said, "Herzi Halevi was a few positions beneath me. He was an excellent intelligence chief and I appointed him to be the Southern Command Commander, which was excellent during the time we served together. On the ground he is one of the three individuals who shoulder the main responsibility for our greatest disaster."

When asked when Halevi should step down, Eisenkot said, "I said that during the first break, he should do this, and he shouldn't be pushed up and down as the political echelon loses faith in him. To his credit, it should be said that he is a very stable person, logical, professional, but he is liable to whitewash the problems which make functioning very difficult for him. I think he needs to take responsibility."

Eisenkot also said that Halevi has performed "a very impressive service."

Perry also asked Eisenkot about the new appointments which Halevi is pushing forward, despite his own part in the October 7 failure.

"He needs to come to the bare minimum of meetings - only what he must and is required to do. I think that they are taking a very broad and incorrect path," he said.