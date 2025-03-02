Knesset member Gadi Eisenkot from the National Unity party is working to establish a large electoral bloc uniting his party with Yesh Atid, as reported by Haaretz.

Political sources state that Eisenkot aims to undermine former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who is gaining popularity in polls and attracting votes from the center-left bloc.

Lapid and Eisenkot have held several discussions on the matter, and the head of Yesh Atid does not rule out the possibility of running in the bloc led by the former Chief of Staff.

“They are not making agreements yet, but it is clear to everyone that Eisenkot is determined not to be a second-rate MK without influence in the next elections,” the report claimed.

Alongside these discussions, it is believed that Benny Gantz does not intend to give up the leadership of his party, even for a larger project led by Eisenkot.

Gadi Eisenkot and Yesh Atid declined to comment on these matters.