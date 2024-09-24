New polls from The New York Times and Siena College published on Monday find that former US President Donald Trump has gained an edge over Vice President Kamala Harris in three key Sun Belt states.

The polls show Trump leading Harris among likely voters in Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina.

In Arizona, Trump holds a 5-point lead, with 50% support compared to Harris’s 45%, the polls found. In Georgia, Trump leads by 4 points, 49% to Harris's 45%. In North Carolina, Trump has a narrower 2-point advantage, at 49% to 47%.

The surveys also indicate a slight drop in Harris’ support since early August, when her numbers peaked following President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the race, leaving her as the Democratic nominee.

Among registered voters in Arizona, Trump now leads Harris 49% to 45%, reversing last month’s numbers when Harris had the lead by the same margin. In both months, 7% of respondents were undecided or declined to answer.

In Georgia, Trump has taken the lead with 48% support to Harris’s 44%, compared to last month when they were tied at 47%. Eight percent of respondents remained undecided in the recent poll.

In North Carolina, Trump leads Harris 48% to 47%, a shift from the previous month’s results, where Harris held a slight advantage at 49% to Trump’s 46%. Five percent of voters in both surveys were undecided.

The poll results are positive news for Trump’s campaign, especially as North Carolina and Georgia are seen as critical states for his path back to the White House.

Pollsters noted that while these states are important for Trump, Harris could still secure a win even if she loses them, though it would make her path to victory more challenging.