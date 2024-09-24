The US does not support the rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah along the border, a senior State Department official said on Monday, according to the Reuters news agency.

The official noted that Washington plans to discuss "concrete ideas" with allies and partners to prevent the war from expanding.

His comments come after Israel launched air strikes targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon. As of Monday night, the IAF struck approximately 1,600 Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley.

Officials in Lebanon said 492 people were killed in IDF strikes throughout the country in the last day and that 1,645 were injured.

"I can't recall, at least in recent memory, a period in which an escalation or intensification led to a fundamental de-escalation and led to profound stabilization of the situation," the US official said, according to Reuters.

When asked if this represented a disagreement with Israel's stance, the official nodded in acknowledgment.

The official stated that Washington had "concrete ideas" to prevent the conflict from widening and would pursue an “off ramp” to de-escalate the tensions.

"It's an evolution of those discussions on which we're trying to base some practical, concrete steps that will have good chances of reducing tensions and actually getting some traction," the official explained.

When questioned about whether Washington believes Israel is preparing for a ground invasion of Lebanon, the US official declined to provide a clear response.

"We obviously do not believe that a ground invasion of Lebanon is going to contribute to reducing tensions in the region," he said.