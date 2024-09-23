A resident of the central city of Ramat Gan has been arrested on suspicion of infiltrating government and commercial information databases.

The suspect, in his 50s, is suspected of serving as a "contractor" for private investigative firms and infiltrating the information databases of governmental and commercial bodies, including banks, in order to access sensitive personal information in exchange for payment.

The investigation was opened following a series of complaints by Israeli citizens from around the country, who noticed unexplained changes in their personal details in the "personal area" of various websites.

Following this, a criminal investigation was opened, alongside analysis and the collection of evidence.

As the investigation progressed, it became clear that the suspect often infiltrated databases to access the personal details of the victims, including their financial, medical, and family information. It is also suspected that the suspect received payment for the information, from those who "ordered" the work.

Israel Police added, "Following an undercover investigation by the unit for fighting crime, it was found that the suspect (Ramat Gan, age 50) served as a 'contractor' for private investigations firms and infiltrated databases belonging to government and commercial bodies, including banks, in order to provide from there sensitive information in exchange for payment. It was also discovered that the suspect often turned to customer service hotlines, pretending to be the person regarding whom he was collecting information, while convincing the various hotline representatives to change the email or phone number of the victim."

"During a search of the suspect's offices, computers, phones, many SIM cards, and recordings of conversations the suspect held with call center representatives as he impersonated others were seized. All of the findings and evidence infrastructure have recently been transferred, upon conclusion of the integrated investigation, for the inspection and decision of the State Prosecutor's Office Cyber Division."