The management of Rambam Medical Center in Haifa has decided to relocate the hospital's operations to a protected area in light of the current security situation in northern Israel and after consultations with the Director-General of the Health Ministry and the Home Front Command.

The hospital is moving patients to wards built in the secure underground parking lot until further notice. In addition, all elective treatments are canceled until further notice. However, unusual or exceptional surgeries may still be performed with the approval of the hospital's exceptions committee instead of being postponed.

In accordance with the directives of the Home Front Command, all hospitals in the north of the country will work in protected areas. The Ministry of Health requested: "Patients are asked to check with the hospital about arriving for scheduled appointments."

Earlier Sunday morning, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that following a situational assessment, it was determined that as of this morning at 06:00, changes will be made to the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines.

The changes are relevant for the following areas: northern Golan Heights, Confrontation Line, southern Golan Heights, Upper Galilee, Central Galilee, Lower Galilee, the Haifa Bay (HaMifratz), and the Valleys (HaAmakim), in accordance with the situational assessment.

The communities along the confrontation line, in the northern Golan Heights, and in the southern Golan Heights (except for communities in Emek Hayarden), are also subject to the guidelines that have been set by the IDF Northern Command.

Over 100 rockets were fired at northern Israel on Sunday morning. Three people were wounded in a rocket strike in Kiryat Bialik. A dairy farm in Beit She'arim in the Jezreel Valley suffered a direct hit in the rocket barrage, killing 25 cows.