Troops from the IDF's Givati Brigade have been conducting precise, intelligence-based targeted operations in the Rafah area in recent weeks under the command of the 162nd Division.

The soldiers have eliminated dozens of terrorists, located numerous weapons, and dismantled terrorist infrastructure and tunnel shafts.

During the operation, forces from the Tzabar Battalion carried out their mission of securing the humanitarian route. In one of the searches, the troops identified armed militants robbing a humanitarian aid truck.

In a swift operation, the troops directed drones that located the militants fleeing in a car, and they were eliminated by IAF aircraft. Another militant who fled from the car was also eliminated.

On Saturday morning, with the direction of Southern Command and IDF intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on terrorists who were operating inside a Hamas command and control center in the Gaza City. The command and control center, which was embedded inside a compound that previously served as the Al Falah School, was used by Hamas terrorists to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.

"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law by operating from inside civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and exploiting the Gazan civilian population for its terrorist activities," the IDF stressed. "The IDF will continue to operate against the Hamas terrorist organization in defense of the State of Israel."