In an IDF intelligence-based strike, the terrorist Muhammad Mansour, a Hamas operative who acted as a source of technological knowledge in Hamas’ military intelligence system, was eliminated.

Additionally, a number of Hamas terrorists who led terror attacks against IDF soldiers were also eliminated.

IDF troops are conducting precise, intelligence-based operational activity in southern Gaza. Over the past day, the troops located weaponry, eliminated armed terrorists, and dismantled a large amount of terror infrastructure in the area.

Simultaneously, IDF troops continue operations in central Gaza, eliminating a number of terrorists. Furthermore, the troops directed an IAF aircraft to dismantle Hamas terror infrastructure in the area.

The IAF struck approximately 20 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terror infrastructure sites, military structures and terrorist cells.