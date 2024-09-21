Approximately 90 rockets were fired throughout Saturday towards northern Israel, and fires broke out in a number of locations. Residents of the Galilee and Golan Heights were instructed to remain near their bomb shelters, as the IDF continues striking in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, three firefighting teams are working to extinguish a fire which broke out after a rocket directly hit a home in Kadita. Ten firefighting teams are operating to extinguish a number of fires in the Birya forest near Tzfat (Safed). The teams have gained control of fire which broke out in Beit Hillel and Jish.

The IDF reported: "Following the sirens that sounded throughout the past day in the areas of the Upper Galilee, Golan Heights and Safed area, approximately 90 projectile launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory."

"Over the past hours, the IAF struck thousands of launcher barrels that were ready for immediate use to fire toward Israeli territory. Additionally, IDF artillery struck a number of areas in southern Lebanon.

"The IDF will continue operating to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah's capabilities and terror infrastructure."

Also on Saturday, IAF Commander MG Tomer Bar held a briefing for commanders of the IAF including commanders of the air divisions, the bases, the squadrons, and the aerial defense battalions.