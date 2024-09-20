A US court held parents liable for their son killing four and injuring seven at a Michigan high school. For their "causal role" in giving a troubled kid access to a deadly weapon, husband and wife were convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

What if a causal role were laid at the door of a diplomat who campaigns for imposing over Israel’s head a state headquartered in the 'West Bank' at the very time that Iran is opening a war front there? “Israel,” the dour diplomat said, “cannot be allowed to unilaterally block the creation of a Palestinian state. Nobody can veto it.”

In this intimidating context Israel’s Foreign Minister attacked his EU counterpart in a wild outburst. Dropping every nicety and protocol of diplomacy, Katz called Borrell an “antisemitic Israel-hater who leads a campaign like the greatest antisemites in history”.

Never mind the coarse language, is Josep Borrell the careless parent giving combustible people access to a jihad sovereign state? As important, is Katz on terra firma for likening the Spaniard’s ruse to that of, “the greatest antisemites in history”?

As if to immediately answer the first question came a report headed , “Fatah again encouraging terrorists who murdered Jews” half validating Katz’s derisible name-calling. Applying the incriminating disclosures in the report we may frame arguments that throw a mitigating light on the word violence he unleashed, and even making good sense of it. How exactly?

Parents who give their unstable kid access to a lethal weapon are liable for manslaughter when he kills with it. By the same token Borrell is set on bestowing a sovereign state on the unstable Palestinian Authority, fully conversant with its kleptomania and ‘Pay for slay” reward system that sets a price on Jewish heads. As Brussels’ foreign policy buff, Borrell will know about Iran planning to fashion the PA into a proxy located smack bang in the heart of Israel the “little Satan.” Putting it all together, parent Borrell is ready to play a causal role, giving his creation access to a weapon state from which an Iranian backed army will have central Israel on its doorstep.

Borrell can hardly plead ignorance about the Fatah organization representing the PA. When Fatah applauds attacks on Israel; when it glorifies the Hamas “Nukhba” invaders for perpetrating the October 7 atrocities, and still Borrell sets his sights on imposing a sovereign enemy in Israel’s midst, he is like the parent who gives a kid a gun and subsequently kills with it.

The main difference is that his felony will be graver than ‘involuntary manslaughter.’ Mom and Dad could not have anticipated their boy using the weapon to shoot up a school. Borrell however knows what the PA (or Hamas if elected to the parliament of Palestine) has done and will do, the better for Iran’s backing. In point of fact Borrell’s causal role and grade of manslaughter will not be ‘involuntary’ at all. The more applicable indictment may be, ‘criminal complicity in mass murder.’

Katz begins to make good sense – antisemites love it when Jews die violently and massively. At the pictures and reports from Oct 7, wild cheering and clapping erupted. Such behaviour rather than a gimmicky rule book developed in committee is the defining mark of Jew-hatred. We did not of course see Borrell-type diplomats toasting Hamas with glasses of bubbly; they have to keep up appearances.

So hats off to Foreign Minister Katz. He had the savvy to know Borrell’s hot button and push it. His counterpart, he observed, was fixated on Israel. Iran caught his blind eye.

“In the same week that the US, Germany, France, and the UK imposed sanctions on Iran’s aviation ties due to the supply of missiles threatening Europe, the EU Foreign Minister is busy with hate campaigns against Israel. Instead of advocating for the European Union to join the sanctions against Iran, Borrell supports the establishment of a Palestinian terror state, which would be controlled by Iran and the axis of evil.

Katz is telling Borrell that Iran is the needle he’s got to move. Israel is not the one threatening Europe. Borrell for his part takes the route Hitler took. To deal with the ‘Zionist’ problem he is prepared to sacrifice Europe on the altar of, not the two-state solution but the Final Solution over which modern Hitlers at heart dream and salivate. Borrell won’t admit anything other than his part as an honest broker. He takes cover under that jaded fallback, less convincing than the alibi of a truant lad: ‘I don’t hate Israel. I only disagree with Israeli policy.’

Since mind reading power is rare, motives remain conjectural. Not so with actions – they really do speak louder than words. As do the giddy consequences therefrom. Imagine marking the anniversary of Oct 7 by unveiling a spanking new State of Palestine. Talk of a gift that keeps on giving. Man oh man, will it give! A proxy army in short tunnelling distance of downtown Tel Aviv or Jerusalem , and the IDF hamstrung by international law outlawing one sovereign country invading another.

Don’t think Borrell the great pretender hasn’t thought it all through. To bind Israel with wraparound laws of war is the stuff of dreams for kangaroo international courts. Not for nothing the international community ghoul or commonplace peaceniks regurgitate the catch-as-catch-can vision of, “Two states living side by side in peace and security.”

Antisemites, in suits or slip-ons, play dumb when cornered. Borrell made light of Katz’s attack in a word salad Kamala Harris might plagiarise to good effect.“Big words,” he junked Katz for calling him antisemitic.

“Accusing those who disagree with a government’s position of antisemitism makes no sense. There have unfortunately been examples in history of what it means to be antisemitic, and I don’t think we should play with big words.”

Antisemite is the last big word that should be played with and dragged down to nothing more than mud-slinging, name-calling, impromptu slander – the fate of ‘genocide’ the ultimate crime now spurted in fits of political rage.

The effective reply to Borrell’s belittling, ‘don’t play with big words’ keeps to the basics. The basics are found in the Haggadah, compiled for the Passover festival not long after Jesus held the Last Supper:

“In every generation there are those who rise up against us and seek to destroy us.”

The Brussels parliament is crammed full of Josep Borrell characters that have risen up against Israel and seek to destroy it.

Steve Apfel is a veteran authority on anti-Zionism. His articles and essays hark back over two decades. Steve’s latest book, “Hitlers at Heart” is currently at the mercy of a publishing house.