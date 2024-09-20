The terrorist who murdered Matan Elmaliah in the attack near Ma'ale Adumim this past February has been hospitalized in a vegetative state at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem for seven months, Channel 13 News revealed on Thursday evening.

The Israel Police has asked for the terrorist to be released and even turned to the court - which granted the request - but determined that his family would pay about 20,000 shekels as a condition for the release.

An official at the hospital expressed outrage over the fact that "the Shin Bet and the Israel Police are shifting responsibility - and the bed is occupied by a terrorist."

Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital stated that "any specific treatment of security detainees is determined solely by the state authorities, the security forces and the Ministry of Health, and therefore questions should be directed to them."

The Israel Police stated, "The military court ruled that due to the terrorist's medical condition, he can be released from detention under restrictive conditions, which include a financial deposit. Since his family did not meet the stipulated conditions, the terrorist remains in the hospital under the status of a detainee - and accordingly, the police continue to guard him."