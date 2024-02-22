The man murdered Thursday morning in a shooting attack on Route 1 near Maaleh Adumim has been identified as Matan Elmaliah, age 26 from Maaleh Adumim.

Magen David Adom reported that in addition to Matan, who was killed, two women, ages 23 and 30, were shot in the chest and are in serious condition. Another person, age 23, was shot in the abdomen and pelvis and is in serious condition. Two other victims, aged around 40, were shot in their arms and are in moderate condition.

Three people suffered shock and are being treated at the scene. One of the victims, a man in his 20s, arrived at Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center a short time ago, in moderate condition. Two other victims are currently on their way to the hospital. Shaare Zedek Medical Center has received five of the victims, among them a pregnant woman who is in serious condition.