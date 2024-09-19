Brigadier General (res.) Effi Eitam spoke on Thursday with Radio 103FM about the pager explosions in Lebanon and the possibility of signing another deal for the release of the hostages.

"I think that first of all we really have to say that this was a very successful, brilliant and accurate attack, damaging Hezbollah both psychologically and practically; disabling their ability to function as an organization," said Eitam.

He added that "everyone who had a pager or a walkie-talkie is someone who has a position in the organization, was supposed to do something as part of the attack against Israel and is currently injured. This double attack occurred over 48 hours. We have to see the final situation of the campaign."

According to Eitam, "The campaign against Hezbollah is in full swing. There is no way to stabilize Israel's security situation without bashing Hezbollah. From a practical point of view, this means exactly what we have seen in the past few days. To hit their leaders, to damage their launch capability and, of course, to stabilize an area where there is a security zone."

"No deal will give Hezbollah and Hamas more pleasure than seeing us crawl on our hands and knees. The main goal of this war is to destroy Hamas, and it is happening."

Eitam added that "military pressure brought home almost half of the hostages in the first deal. To say that because we did not return all the hostages, all the 800 dead soldiers, all the thousands of murdered civilians, in order to return the hostages, this has to be brought down to zero – this is nonsense. It has never happened in history that a nation surrendered in war, in order to return hostages/prisoners of war.”