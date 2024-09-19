Gaming company Playtika announced on Wednesday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SuperPlay, a mobile gaming company from Tel Aviv, for $700 million, Calcalist reported.

The agreement has the potential for additional contingent payments of up to $1.25 billion, depending on the achievement of certain financial goals over the next three years.

SuperPlay was founded in 2019 by former Playtika employees Gilad Almog and Eyal Netzer, together with industry veteran Elad Drory. Since its inception, the company has made a name for itself as a top-tier game developer with two hit titles: “Dice Dreams”, a rapidly growing Coin Looter game, and “Domino Dreams”, a popular board game.

In 2024, both games have seen impressive growth, with a combined 1.7 million average daily active users as of August. Gilad and Eyal will continue to oversee SuperPlay, which will operate as an independent studio under Playtika, according to Calcalist.

“We see the acquisition of SuperPlay as a key move in strengthening Playtika’s leadership in mobile gaming, driving growth with scaled titles, and unlocking new opportunities,” said Robert Antokol, Playtika’s CEO. “SuperPlay’s proven talent and success in navigating complex environments align seamlessly with our team. Together, we’re expanding our ability to deliver exceptional experiences to players worldwide.”

“We’re incredibly excited for this opportunity,” said Gilad Almog and Eyal Netzer. “It is a testament to our amazing team who bring creativity and passion to everything we make. With Playtika's backing and support, we'll continue growing the most memorable and engaging games in their category, and exchange knowledge that will propel each other to new heights.”

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.

SuperPlay has raised over $50 million to date, with investments from NFX, North83, vgames, General Catalyst, and Key1. Founded by two childhood friends from Rosh Ha'ayin, the company has taken a distinct approach compared to other competitors in the industry, combining high artistic standards with a strong technological foundation.

SuperPlay’s headquarters are in Israel, but it also employs staff in Ukraine, Poland, and Romania.