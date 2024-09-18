IDF troops in the Northern Command are continuing both offensive and defensive activity. This week, two brigade-level exercises of the 179th and 769th Brigades took place.

The exercises, which focused on readiness for terrain in the north, included simulating operations in enemy territory, evacuating wounded from the field under fire, the operations of the various headquarters, and defending the northern region.

Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, stressed: "The mission is clear - we are determined to change the security reality as soon as possible. There is full commitment from the commanders and the troops here who are at peak readiness for any mission they may be assigned."

Earlier on Wednesday, it was announced that the IDF had decided to move its elite 98th division from Gaza to the northern border.

The decision was made in the past 24 hours, after the explosion of Hezbollah pagers, which resulted in thousands of injured and several dead.

The decision was made in contrast to the original intention of leaving the division to fight in the Gaza Strip. The transfer of the division is done in light of the possibility of the conflict expanding in the north.

The 98th division operates in Gaza as part of specific ground maneuver missions, similar to the regular 36th Division.

Last month it was reported that the brigade combat teams, under the command of the 98th Division, expanded activities in the Khan Yunis area, eliminated armed terrorists, and located and destroyed dozens of terrorist infrastructures used by Hamas the area.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל