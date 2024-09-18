IDF reached a decision to move its elite 98th division from Gaza to the northern border.

The decision was made in the past 24 hours, after the explosion of Hezbollah pagers, which resulted in thousands of injured and several dead.

The decision was made in contrast to the original intention of leaving the division to fight in the Gaza Strip. The transfer of the division is done in light of the possibility of the conflict expanding in the north.

The 98th division operates in Gaza as part of specific ground maneuver missions, similar to the regular 36th Division.

Last month it was reported that the brigade combat teams, under the command of the 98th Division, expanded activities in the Khan Yunis area, eliminated armed terrorists, and located and destroyed dozens of terrorist infrastructures used by Hamas the area.