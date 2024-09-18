The Wall Street Journal today published new details on the Hezbollah beeper explosions, which caused thousands of injured and killed 9 people.

WSJ reports that the Hezbollah operatives heard the pagers beep and display a series of numbers on their screens approximately five seconds before they detonated.

Hezbollah reported that the pagers exploded because of chips that had been installed in them.

As the devices exploded, those who had immediately checked their pagers suffered injuries to their hands and eyes, while those who delayed looking at their device, suffered leg and waist injuries.

Most of the pagers were new and were purchased by Hezbollah close to a year ago.

Osher Assor, partner at Israeli cybersecurity consulting firm Auren, said that such an operation would have taken at least a year to plan.

According to knowledgeable sources, Hezbollah ordered more than 5,000 new pagers in the last year, which were given to their operatives, instead of the older models. Those who still had the older model, survived.