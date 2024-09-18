A new poll published by Kan 11 News on Tuesday evening examined the effect of a possible move in which Gideon Sa’ar’s United Right Party integrates into the Likud.

The poll found that, in the event of the establishment of a new right-wing party led by Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Liberman, that party will win 30 seats and be the largest in the Knesset.

It is followed by the Likud Party (including Sa’ar’s party) with 18 seats and National Unity, led by Benny Gantz, with 14 seats. The Yesh Atid Party wins 12 seats in the poll.

Shas and Otzma Yehudit win ten seats each and the Democrats, led by Yair Golan, wins eight seats.

United Torah Judaism wins seven seats, Hadash-Ta'al has six seats, and Mansour Abbas' Ra’am wins five.

The poll also shows that 48% of the public opposes the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and 26% support it. 55% of voters from parties in the coalition support the move, while 74% of voters of parties in the opposition are against it.