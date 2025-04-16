Jewish students at Northwestern University awoke on the second day of Passover to a scourge of red paint across several university buildings with messages including “death to Israel” and “intifada now.”

In a message to the Hillel community, the chapter’s executive director denounced the vandalism and wrote that antisemitism and hate had no place at the university, located north of Chicago.

“We are appalled by the vile and hateful graffiti and messages that appeared on University buildings and property,” said Michael Simon. “This is especially painful as it occurred during Passover, a time when we are celebrating the Festival of Freedom with family and friends.

Also spray-painted on a university building was an inverted triangle, a symbol that has been used by Hamas to signify Israeli targets and has also been adopted by some pro-Palestinian protestors.

Students Supporting Israel at Northwestern, an unregistered pro-Israel group on campus, posted photos of the vandalism on Instagram, writing that the graffiti was “a direct threat to Jewish students’ safety and security at Northwestern.”

In a statement, the university’s Jewish president, Michael Schill, wrote that the vandalism took place hours after his own Passover seder, and that it was being fully investigated by the university.

“Antisemitic acts cannot and will not be tolerated at Northwestern, nor will vandalism or other violations of our policies on displays, demonstrations or conduct,” wrote Schill. He added that those responsible will face discipline from the university as well as criminal charges.

Schill also cited the school’s progress report last month on its efforts to combat campus antisemitism. The report highlighted changes to the school’s policies on demonstrations, including a new policy that requires students to identify themselves by removing face masks or coverings when asked, as well as mandatory antisemitism training which launched in February.

Earlier this month, Northwestern became one of seven universities that saw steep funding cuts from the Trump administration over its response to campus antisemitism. It was the first non-Ivy League school to face the funding cuts, and has $790 million on the line.

Schill received widespread criticism last year when he became one of the first university presidents to come to a deal with pro-Palestinian protestors, with some Jewish organizations at the time calling for his resignation.