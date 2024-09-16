Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday night spoke on the phone with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

“The possibility for an agreed framework in the northern arena is running out as Hezbollah continues to ‘tie itself’ to Hamas - the trajectory is clear.”

Overnight, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant spoke with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. The discussion focused on the efforts made to ensure the return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, and Israel’s commitment to returning its northern communities to their homes, following a change in the security situation in the area.

In discussing the northern arena, Minister Gallant stressed that the possibility for an agreed framework is running out, as Hezbollah continues to “tie itself” to Hamas. He reiterated Israel’s commitment to the removal of Hezbollah presence in southern Lebanon, and to enabling the safe return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes.

The Minister and Secretary discussed efforts to achieve an agreement for the release of hostages. Minister Gallant emphasized that “in any possible scenario, Israel’s defense establishment will continue to operate with the aim of dismantling Hamas and ensuring the return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza - by any means.”

The Minister also raised the threat posed by Houthi aggression against Israel. Minister Gallant emphasized that the Houthis pose a regional threat. He added that Israel has demonstrated how it operates against terror groups that seek to harm its citizens.

Gallant's office also stressed, "Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to Secretary Austin for his commitment to Israel’s security and to maintaining Israel’s qualitative edge in the region."