Firefighters from the Ayalon station are battling a blaze that broke out Sunday morning in an open area in Moshav Kfar Daniel.

It is believed that the fire was caused by shrapnel from the surface to surface ballistic missile that was fired at Israel from Yemen earlier this monring. There is currently no danger to the houses in the moshav.

Sirens were heard on Sunday morning, around 6:35 a.m., in the Gush Dan region as a result of the missile attack from Yemen. This is the first time in four months alarms were activated in central Israel. Residents also reported hearing explosions.

Magen David Adom reported that medics and paramedics provided medical treatment to five people who were lightly injured while on their way to a protected area and evacuated them to a hospital. The Education Ministry announced that there is no change in the directives of the Home Front Command and that studies in the entire central region will be held as usual.