Tzvika Mor, whose son Eitan was released from Hamas captivity after two years, has responded sharply to a column by journalist Yasmin Levi published in Haaretz, titled Tzvika Mor Could Receive an Honorary Doctorate from the State of Judea. Not at Tel Aviv University.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve been attacked by the Haaretz smear paper, and not the first time by Yasmin Levi,” Mor said. “The first time, she accused me of arriving armed to an on-air interview - as if that were something shameful.”

“She can’t seem to comprehend that after dozens of incidents where armed civilians have saved lives from terrorists, I too carry a weapon precisely for that noble reason,” he continued. “Now, Yasmin sends me off to receive an honorary doctorate from the so-called ‘State of Judea.’”

The State of Judea movement was a separatist initiative in which Jewish residents of various areas of Israel sought to declare an independent state if Israel were to withdraw from those areas, including Judea and Samaria during the Oslo Accords and the Gaza Strip during the Disengagement. It was heavily opposed by the Israeli authorities and is considered associated with Jewish terrorist movements, including the banned Kach party.

Mor concluded with a broader message: “Pay attention to who has stood with the people of Israel over the past two years, and who has not. There will be no partnership with those who defamed and smeared IDF soldiers, or with those who seek to divide us and force the two-state solution even on Israel’s Jewish public.”