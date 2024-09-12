US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Wednesday called the killing of US citizen Aysenur Eygi during a protest near Shechem (Nablus) “unacceptable”, and said that the US will press Israel for answers.

“The killing of Aysenur Eygi is a horrific tragedy that never should have happened. Doug and I are keeping her family and loved ones in our prayers. Aysenur was peacefully protesting in the West Bank — standing up against the expansion of settlements — when her young life was senselessly cut short. No one should be killed for participating in a peaceful protest. The shooting that led to her death is unacceptable and raises legitimate questions about the conduct of IDF personnel in the West Bank. Israel must do more to ensure that incidents like this never happen again,” said Harris in a statement.

“Israel’s preliminary investigation indicated it was the result of a tragic error for which the IDF is responsible. We will continue to press the government of Israel for answers and for continued access to the findings of the investigation so we can have confidence in the results. There must be full accountability,” he added.

“The United States will continue to hold accountable anyone in the West Bank — Israelis and Palestinians — who stokes violence and undermines peace and stability,” concluded Harris.

On Tuesday, the IDF announced the findings of the inquiry conducted by its commanders into the incident last Friday in which Eygi was killed.

The inquiry found that it is highly likely that she was hit indirectly and unintentionally by IDF fire which was not aimed at her, but aimed at the key instigator of the riot.

The incident took place during a violent riot in which dozens of Palestinian Arab suspects burned tires and hurled rocks toward security forces at the Beita Junction.

Hours after the results of the investigation were announced, US President Joe Biden was asked about the death of Eygi and replied, “Apparently, it was an accident, ricocheted off the ground, and just hit by accident. I'm working that out now.”

On Wednesday, however, Biden released a more critical statement of Israel, condemning Eygi’s death as unacceptable.

"I am outraged and deeply saddened by the death of Aysenur Eygi. Aysenur was a recent US college graduate. She was also an activist whose idealism led her to travel to the West Bank to peacefully protest the expansion of settlements. The shooting that led to her death is totally unacceptable," the President wrote.

He noted, "Israel has acknowledged its responsibility for Aysenur’s death, and a preliminary investigation has indicated that it was the result of a tragic error resulting from an unnecessary escalation. The US government has had full access to Israel’s preliminary investigation and expects continued access as the investigation continues so that we can have confidence in the result. We will continue to stay in close contact with Israeli and Palestinian authorities regarding the circumstances that led to Aysenur’s death."

Biden added, "There must be full accountability. And Israel must do more to ensure that incidents like this never happen again.

"The violence in the West Bank has been going on for too long. Violent extremist Israeli settlers are uprooting Palestinians from their homes. Palestinian terrorists are sending car bombs to kill civilians. I will continue to support policies that hold all extremists – Israelis and Palestinians alike – accountable for stoking violence and serving as obstacles to peace," he concluded.