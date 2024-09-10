The IDF announced that following the sirens that sounded at 4:21 pm in the western Galilee, approximately 15 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

Some of the projectiles were intercepted. No injuries were reported.

In addition, following the sirens that sounded at 4:29 pm in the areas of Sasa and Meron, approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

Some of the projectiles were intercepted, and some fell in an open area. No injuries were reported.

Shortly after the attacks, the IAF struck the Hezbollah launchers in the areas of Mansouri and At Tiri used to fired the projectiles toward the western Galilee and the area of Sasa. As a result of the strike on the launcher in At Tiri, an additional projectile was fired from the launcher.

Additionally, earlier today, the IAF struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Rachaf in southern Lebanon.