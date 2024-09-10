Today (Tuesday), the Danish police arrested a 21-year-old man in Copenhagen who allegedly set fire to a Jewish family’s house earlier this year.

The preliminary charges presented to the court are violations of anti-terrorism laws that can lead to a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

It should be noted that life imprisonment in Denmark means a 16-year prison term.

According to the charge, the man, whose name is prohibited for publication, along with other suspects, set fire to the family’s porch furniture in May.

As a result of the arson, the fire spread, but the fire services managed to control the flames, and no one was harmed.

Media in Denmark reported that the man denied the allegations against him through his attorney.

The head of Denmark’s Security and Intelligence Service, Borch Andersen, said,“It is serious if a person in Denmark becomes a target of terror because of the person’s Jewish background. It is also worrying that we again see links to LTF in terrorist cases. It is too early to assess whether it is an isolated case or a broader development in the terrorist threat.”