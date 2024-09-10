President Isaac Herzog has met in recent days with Knesset members from the opposition and coalition in an attempt to lead to the creation of a broad unity government, Channel 12 reported.

On Monday, Herzog called for politicians to "stand together in full force, to team together, and take any step possible to push the decision-makers to bring the hostages home."

Along with Herzog's efforts, Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri, who estimates that many in the coalition prefer a broad government over the current situation where it is attacked daily, is also working for unity.

The initiators of the effort claim, among other things, that while Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar gains from division in Israeli society, a unity government would turn the tide and raise pressure on Hamas to agree to a hostage deal.

A source in Shas said that "there is a will and support for a unity government. That's what needs to be done at the moment."

So far the leading opposition parties, Yesh Atid and National Unity, have not officially commented on the President's proposed unity government.

Earlier in the day, Minister of Aliyah and Absorption Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionists) joined the calls for a unity government.

"The current war, with all of its challenges has many complexities which aren't merely military or political. We are required and will be required to make dramatic decisions for Israel. The decisions concern the State of Israel's values and most sensitive aspects, they affect our security in the future and the people of Israel's national resilience," Sofer stated.

"We must have a great spirit, that is uniting and believes in the nation and victory. We must have unprecedented mutual responsibility and solidarity," he added.

"We didn't get here by accident, to Israel, and not to Uganda. Not by chance we gathered and continue to gather Jews from all corners of the earth. We are in a historical time after 2000 years of exile and over 76 years of rebirth, and these are the historic proportions that we must look at, they are far from any election polls. This is the time to unite and know how to work together the challenges of the near future require this more than ever," the Minister concluded.