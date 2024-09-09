The families of the seven American hostages held in Gaza are calling on ABC’s David Muir and Linsey Davis to question the presidential candidates in Tuesday night’s debate about what they would do to bring their loved ones home if they are elected president.

The families stated, “Our seven family members have been held against their will in Hamas captivity for nearly 340 days. Last week, American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, along with five other hostages, were executed after months of torture, neglect, starvation and isolation. Without a cease-fire deal, we ask ourselves: Will our loved ones be next?"

"Tomorrow, as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump take the debate stage, we urge moderators to ensure that the candidates address the plight of the hostages. The long overdue release of our loved ones is a humanitarian issue. We request that David Muir and Linsey Davis include specific questions about what each candidate would do differently to bring the hostages home," they said.

"American citizens Omer, Edan, Keith, Sagui, Itay, Judy, and Gad, and the 94 other hostages need the United States and the world to overcome differences and disagreements and work together toward bringing them home. Their time is running out,” the families stated.