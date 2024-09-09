A woman and her husband were assaulted in Germany for wearing a t-shirt supporting the Israeli hostages held by the Hamas terrorist organization, the Jewish News Syndicate reported.

The attack occurred last Monday in the city of Heidelberg. The victim was wearing a shirt that stated 'Bring them home now,' a phrase popularized in connection with the 250 people who were abducted by Hamas and other terrorists from southern Israel on October 7 and the calls for their release from captivity.

The attacker grabbed the woman's shirt and demanded she remove it, lightly injuring her. He then repeatedly struck the woman's husband when he tried to help his wife, knocking out one of his teeth. The attacker later posted about the attack he committed on social media.

The attacker was arrested on Thursday. He was identified as a Muslim man and the son of Lebanese parents.

On Thursday, a gunman opened fire outside the Israeli consulate in Munich. The attempted terrorist attack was deliberately committed on the anniversary of the Munich Massacre, the murder of eleven members of the Israeli Olympic team in 1972.

No one was injured and the shooter was eliminated.

The suspect was identified as an 18-year-old living in Austria, in the Salzburg region. He was already known to security authorities as an Islamist. According to reports, he was investigated last year for spreading IS propaganda, but the case was dropped. According to police documents, he drove to Munich by car.