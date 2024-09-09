The soldiers of the 16th Reserve Brigade, under the command of the 252nd Division, operated as part of the brigade-level operation in the Zeitoun area in the central Gaza Strip.

The troops raided terror targets where terrorists had embedded themselves, eliminated dozens of terrorists and dismantled numerous terrorist infrastructure.

During scans in the area, a machine used to produce weapons and an operational tunnel shaft used by the terrorists in the area were discovered.

"The soldiers of the 16th Brigade are operating in the Gaza Strip for the second time since the beginning of the war," the IDF said.

"The reserve soldiers play a crucial and indispensable role in the war, in the defense of Israel's citizens, and in ensuring the security of the State."