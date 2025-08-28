Troops of the 7th Brigade, under the command of the 99th Division, are currently operating in the Zeitoun area in the southern Gaza Strip.

As part of the activity, the brigade’s Engineering Corps troops, together with troops from the Yahalom unit, located an underground terror tunnel about one kilometer long, equipped with living quarters and weapons used by Hamas terrorists for military purposes.

In additional activities, the brigade’s troops, together with the Israeli Air Force, dismantled terrorist infrastructure, located and confiscated weapons, and eliminated several terrorists who posed a threat to our troops in the area.

The IDF will continue operating in the Gaza Strip against terrorist organizations in order to protect the security of Israeli civilians.