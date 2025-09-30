השמדת זירת המטענים דובר צה"ל

Reserve fighters of the Yiftach Brigade (11), under the command of Division 99, are operating in the northern Gaza Strip as part of efforts to destroy the military infrastructure of the Hamas terrorist organization.

During an operation in the Zeitoun area on the outskirts of Gaza City, forces using cameras from an armored vehicle identified explosive devices that had been placed along the route.

An engineering vehicle immediately attacked the area where the devices were located. Following the resulting explosion, a concealed site containing additional explosive devices intended to target IDF fighters was uncovered. The site was completely destroyed, and there were no casualties among the forces.

“IDF forces will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to ensure the security of the State of Israel,” the IDF stated.